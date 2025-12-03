Groupe la Francaise Makes New Investment in Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

Groupe la Francaise acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,390 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,269,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FICO. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,300.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Griffin Securities set a $1,800.00 target price on Fair Isaac in a report on Monday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,950.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,590.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Fair Isaac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,118.50.

NYSE:FICO opened at $1,779.81 on Wednesday. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 1 year low of $1,300.00 and a 1 year high of $2,400.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,686.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,631.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.04, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.29.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $515.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.38 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 32.75% and a negative return on equity of 43.97%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.54 EPS. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.170-38.170 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,537.50, for a total value of $9,241,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 42,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,787,175. This trade represents a 12.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 14,422 shares of company stock worth $23,226,939 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

