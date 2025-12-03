Groupe la Francaise Raises Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Groupe la Francaise grew its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,198 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the period. Groupe la Francaise’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $6,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in Autodesk by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk Stock Up 1.7%

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $310.25 on Wednesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $232.67 and a 52 week high of $329.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $65.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $305.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The software company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.17. Autodesk had a return on equity of 52.06% and a net margin of 16.09%.The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Autodesk has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.180-10.250 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.590-2.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $298,025.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,129,700. The trade was a 20.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven M. Blum sold 22,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.75, for a total value of $7,258,475.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,240,801.25. This represents a 63.12% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Autodesk from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.16.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

