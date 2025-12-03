Groupe la Francaise Raises Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. $FISV

Groupe la Francaise boosted its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,434 shares during the quarter. Groupe la Francaise’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $17,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at about $1,722,584,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,252,260,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Fiserv by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,354,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,390,793,000 after acquiring an additional 6,691,703 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 939.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,039,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB lifted its stake in Fiserv by 366.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,588,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Adam L. Rosman purchased 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.19 per share, for a total transaction of $499,201.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 61,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,872,599.15. This represents a 14.80% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lance M. Fritz acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.18 per share, for a total transaction of $651,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 13,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,945.48. This trade represents a 324.04% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 34,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,971. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FISV shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday. BNP Paribas cut Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Raymond James Financial set a $167.00 target price on Fiserv and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Compass Point lowered Fiserv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.08.

Fiserv Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $63.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.56 and a 12-month high of $238.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

See Also

