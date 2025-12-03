Groupe la Francaise Raises Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Groupe la Francaise lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,232 shares during the period. Groupe la Francaise’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $31,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 137.5% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 57 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 406.7% in the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 76 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 140.6% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $580.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.50. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $385.46 and a one year high of $610.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $552.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $482.58.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.29. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $11.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.600-22.860 EPS. Analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 6th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.94%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, VP Lisa P. Britt sold 10,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.62, for a total transaction of $5,844,814.50. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 14,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,085,564.90. The trade was a 41.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.15, for a total value of $229,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 21,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,144,420.80. This represents a 1.86% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 51,800 shares of company stock valued at $30,003,027 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TMO. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $602.35.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

