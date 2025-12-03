Groupe la Francaise Sells 11,584 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

Groupe la Francaise cut its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,584 shares during the period. Groupe la Francaise’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $7,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 85.5% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

CL opened at $78.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.28. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a twelve month low of $74.54 and a twelve month high of $100.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90. The company has a market capitalization of $63.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.30.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 333.39%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 17th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on CL shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.87.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CL

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.