Groupe la Francaise Sells 20,089 Shares of Chubb Limited $CB

Groupe la Francaise trimmed its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,089 shares during the quarter. Groupe la Francaise’s holdings in Chubb were worth $30,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CB. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the second quarter valued at $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in shares of Chubb by 391.7% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 16,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.45, for a total transaction of $4,854,368.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 74,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,004,001.25. This represents a 18.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.19, for a total value of $250,911.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,876.15. This represents a 34.91% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,333 shares of company stock worth $16,629,873. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CB has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Chubb from $297.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $309.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, October 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Chubb from $292.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.32.

Chubb Stock Up 0.2%

Chubb stock opened at $294.60 on Wednesday. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $252.16 and a 12 month high of $306.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $115.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.51.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $1.98. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 16.53%.The company had revenue of $16.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.72 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 16.19%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

