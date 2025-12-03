Groupe la Francaise Sells 3,484 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Groupe la Francaise decreased its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,484 shares during the quarter. Groupe la Francaise’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $13,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VRT. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,795,000. Shelton Capital Management boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 100.0% in the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vertiv by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 572,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,482,000 after purchasing an additional 213,147 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. bought a new position in Vertiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $315,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRT. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up from $162.00) on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Vertiv from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. KGI Securities upgraded Vertiv from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Vertiv from $150.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

In related news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 15,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total value of $1,943,065.60. Following the sale, the director owned 4,631 shares in the company, valued at $573,873.52. This represents a 77.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 5,501 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $937,810.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,444. This trade represents a 57.60% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Stock Performance

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $180.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.34. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a one year low of $53.60 and a one year high of $202.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.26, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.03.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 50.82% and a net margin of 10.67%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Vertiv has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.230-1.290 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 4.070-4.130 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This is a boost from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.43%.

About Vertiv

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

