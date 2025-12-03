Groupe la Francaise Takes $7.71 Million Position in L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX

Groupe la Francaise acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 30,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,706,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 233.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 88,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,436,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LHX. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $318.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded L3Harris Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.00.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 14,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.05, for a total transaction of $4,266,179.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 144,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,479,447.30. This trade represents a 8.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $274.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.75. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $193.09 and a 1 year high of $308.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.12.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 7.94%.The company had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.500-10.700 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.56%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Further Reading

