Groupe la Francaise Trims Stock Position in Alamos Gold Inc. $AGI

Groupe la Francaise trimmed its position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 334,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 43,000 shares during the quarter. Groupe la Francaise owned about 0.08% of Alamos Gold worth $8,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AGI. Williamson Legacy Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 0.7% in the second quarter. Williamson Legacy Group LLC now owns 57,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold during the second quarter worth $30,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 196,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Price Performance

Shares of AGI opened at $36.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.63. Alamos Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.67.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 33.46% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $462.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is presently 7.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Zacks Research cut shares of Alamos Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Friday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.