Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 (NASDAQ:HWCPZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.62 and last traded at $23.49. 10,176 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 9,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.13.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.3906 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st.

since the late 1800s, hancock bank has embodied core values of honor & integrity, strength & stability, commitment to service, teamwork, and personal responsibility. at locations in mississippi, alabama, and florida, hancock bank offers a comprehensive array of financial products and services, including traditional and online banking; commercial and small business banking; energy banking; private banking; trust and investment services; certain insurance services; and mortgage services.

