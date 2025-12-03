Harmonic Drive Systems (OTCMKTS:HSYDF) Trading 11.8% Higher – What’s Next?

Harmonic Drive Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:HSYDF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 11.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.54 and last traded at $20.03. 1,220 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 152% from the average session volume of 484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.92.

Harmonic Drive Systems Trading Up 11.8%

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.36.

Harmonic Drive Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Harmonic Drive Systems Inc produces and sells precision control equipment and components worldwide. It offers speed reducers, rotary actuators, linear actuators, AC servo motors, and other mechatronics products, as well as otors, sensors, drivers, controllers, and other system elements. The company also provides HarmonicDrive, a speed reducer for space; high-precision planetary speed reducers under the AccuDrive and Harmonic Planetary brands; and high-performance gear heads for servo motors series.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Drive Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic Drive Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.