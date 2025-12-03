Head-To-Head Survey: NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) & Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) and NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Sun Life Financial has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NN Group has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Sun Life Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.61 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. NN Group pays an annual dividend of $1.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Sun Life Financial pays out 69.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sun Life Financial has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years. Sun Life Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sun Life Financial $36.21 billion 0.89 $2.31 billion $3.76 15.31 NN Group $10.28 billion 1.87 $1.71 billion N/A N/A

This table compares Sun Life Financial and NN Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Sun Life Financial has higher revenue and earnings than NN Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Sun Life Financial and NN Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sun Life Financial 1 6 4 1 2.42 NN Group 1 5 2 0 2.13

Sun Life Financial currently has a consensus target price of $86.50, suggesting a potential upside of 50.23%. Given Sun Life Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sun Life Financial is more favorable than NN Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.3% of Sun Life Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of NN Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sun Life Financial and NN Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sun Life Financial 7.59% 17.21% 1.10% NN Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Sun Life Financial beats NN Group on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc., a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance. The company also provides advice for financial planning and retirement planning services; investments products, such as mutual funds, segregated funds, and annuities; and asset and investment management products consisting of pooled funds, institutional portfolios, and pension funds. In addition, it offers real estate services; manages equity capital in various private and listed funds, as well as mezzanine debt, middle market direct lending, high-yield bonds, and syndicated loans; and operates as an investment grade fixed income investor, real estate investment management advisor, infrastructure investment manager, and alternative credit investment manager. The company was formerly known as Sun Life Financial Services of Canada Inc. and changed its name to Sun Life Financial Inc. in July 2003. Sun Life Financial Inc. was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About NN Group

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, provides life and non-life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers Life insurance products, such as group and individual pension products, retail life insurance, and SME life insurance products; and non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, health, property and casualty, and disability and accident insurance products. The company also provides banking services, including mortgage loans, bank annuities, consumer savings, and retail savings and investment products; reinsurance services; and retirement products and services. It offers its products to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and Corporates customers directly through tied agents, agents/ brokers, platform insurance, and direct channels. The company was formerly known as ING Insurance Topholding N.V. and changed its name to NN Group N.V. in March 2014. NN Group N.V. was founded in 1845 and is headquartered in the Hague, the Netherlands.

