Heartland Express, Inc. $HTLD Shares Acquired by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Free Report) by 70.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,124 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned about 0.21% of Heartland Express worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 24.4% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 53,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 10,594 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,389,000. Dean Capital Management boosted its stake in Heartland Express by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 185,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 97,877 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Heartland Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Bastion Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Heartland Express by 123.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bastion Asset Management Inc. now owns 344,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 190,011 shares in the last quarter. 53.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heartland Express Price Performance

HTLD stock opened at $8.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $645.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.11 and a beta of 1.14. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.99 and a 52-week high of $12.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Heartland Express ( NASDAQ:HTLD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Heartland Express had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a negative return on equity of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $172.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.68 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

HTLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Heartland Express from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Heartland Express in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Heartland Express from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $8.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on Heartland Express

Heartland Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long-haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.