Hertz Global (NASDAQ:HTZWW) Shares Up 2.6% – Here’s Why

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTZWW – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.84 and last traded at $2.80. 42,009 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 204,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.73.

Get Hertz Global alerts:

Hertz Global Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.35.

Hertz Global (NASDAQ:HTZWW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of ($1,923.00) million for the quarter.

Hertz Global Company Profile

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc operates as a vehicle rental company. The company operates through two segments, Americas Rental Car and International Rental Car. It offers vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, and Thrifty brands from company-operated, licensee, and franchisee locations in the United States, Africa, Asia, Australia, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and New Zealand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hertz Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hertz Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.