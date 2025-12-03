Hexagon Composites ASA (OTCMKTS:HXGCF) Shares Up 3% – Should You Buy?

Hexagon Composites ASA (OTCMKTS:HXGCF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.69 and last traded at $0.69. 5,650 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 6,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

Get Hexagon Composites ASA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Pareto Securities cut shares of Hexagon Composites ASA to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Hexagon Composites ASA

Hexagon Composites ASA Trading Up 3.0%

Hexagon Composites ASA Company Profile

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.42.

(Get Free Report)

Hexagon Composites ASA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of composite pressure cylinders and fuel systems for alternative fuels worldwide. The company operates through Hexagon Agility, Hexagon Ragasco, and Hexagon Digital Wave segments. The Hexagon Agility segment provides clean fuel solutions for commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, and gaseous energy transportation; and gas distribution solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hexagon Composites ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexagon Composites ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.