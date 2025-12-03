Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Shares Down 4.5% – Here’s Why

Houston American Energy Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.96 and last traded at $2.12. 619,905 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 504,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.22.

The company has a market cap of $73.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.12 and a 200 day moving average of $7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 30.86 and a quick ratio of 30.86.

Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter. Houston American Energy had a negative return on equity of 57.99% and a negative net margin of 2,145.10%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Houston American Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $790,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in Houston American Energy by 1,287,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 25,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Houston American Energy by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 21,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.18% of the company’s stock.

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and condensate. Its principal properties are located primarily in the Texas Permian Basin, the South American country of Colombia, and the onshore Louisiana Gulf Coast region.

