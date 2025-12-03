Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Shares Down 4.5% – Here’s Why

Houston American Energy Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.96 and last traded at $2.12. 619,905 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 504,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.22.
The company has a market cap of $73.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.12 and a 200 day moving average of $7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 30.86 and a quick ratio of 30.86.
Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter. Houston American Energy had a negative return on equity of 57.99% and a negative net margin of 2,145.10%.
Houston American Energy Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and condensate. Its principal properties are located primarily in the Texas Permian Basin, the South American country of Colombia, and the onshore Louisiana Gulf Coast region.
