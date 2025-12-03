Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $20.62 Million Stock Holdings in DaVita Inc. $DVA

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,138 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $20,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DVA. National Pension Service increased its holdings in DaVita by 74.3% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 48.1% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of DaVita during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DaVita in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in DaVita in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $119.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.29. DaVita Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.97 and a 1-year high of $179.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.66). DaVita had a net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 13,370.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. DaVita has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.350-11.150 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

DVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of DaVita in a research report on Monday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on DaVita from $149.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on DaVita from $154.00 to $133.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $148.00.

DaVita Profile

(Free Report)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Further Reading

