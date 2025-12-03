Hua Hong Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:HHUSF) Stock Price Up 4.2% – Should You Buy?

Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited (OTCMKTS:HHUSF – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$10.00 and last traded at C$10.00. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.60.

Get Hua Hong Semiconductor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Hua Hong Semiconductor to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HHUSF

Hua Hong Semiconductor Stock Up 4.2%

About Hua Hong Semiconductor

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.35 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.96.

(Get Free Report)

Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells semiconductor products. It provides embedded non-volatile memory, standard logic and mixed-signal, radio frequency, power management integrated circuits, power discrete, and automotive solutions. The company also offers foundry services; and design services comprising standard and customized IP development, full-custom layout design, and customer-specific integrated solutions, as well as design support and tape out services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hua Hong Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hua Hong Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.