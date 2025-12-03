Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBANL) Stock Price Up 0.2% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANL – Get Free Report) shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.82 and last traded at $25.75. 5,871 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 22,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.70.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.52 and a 200 day moving average of $25.42.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBANL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 1st will be given a $0.4298 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

