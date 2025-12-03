Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $226.3333.

PI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Impinj from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Impinj in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Impinj from $195.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Susquehanna set a $255.00 target price on shares of Impinj in a report on Thursday, October 30th.

PI stock opened at $168.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -381.92 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 11.64 and a quick ratio of 8.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.07. Impinj has a 1 year low of $60.85 and a 1 year high of $247.06.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $96.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.71 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 8.50%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Impinj has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.480-0.520 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Impinj will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sylebra Capital Llc sold 22,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total transaction of $3,848,908.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,618,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,390,648.60. This trade represents a 1.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Miron Washington sold 342 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $54,357.48. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,040 shares in the company, valued at $324,237.60. The trade was a 14.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 525,168 shares of company stock valued at $96,473,946 over the last 90 days. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PI. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Impinj in the third quarter valued at $218,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 3rd quarter worth about $500,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Impinj in the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Impinj during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,362,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in Impinj by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 26,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company’s platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

