Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:QOWZ) Stock Price Up 0.5% – Still a Buy?

Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:QOWZ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.70 and last traded at $35.64. 298 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 2,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.47.

Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.61. The stock has a market cap of $14.97 million, a P/E ratio of 36.92 and a beta of 1.12.

Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0156 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd.

About Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF

The Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF (QOWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Free Cash Flow Achievers index. The fund is passively managed, tracking an index composed of US-listed companies that are perceived to have strong free cash flow and show consistent growth.

