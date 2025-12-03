iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF (NASDAQ:IBAT) Shares Up 0.9% – Here’s What Happened

iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF (NASDAQ:IBAT – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.98 and last traded at $29.92. Approximately 1,002 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 2,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.66.

Get iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF alerts:

iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF Stock Up 0.9%

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $644,000. Guardian Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF during the third quarter worth $1,663,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF in the second quarter valued at $252,000.

About iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF

The iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF (IBAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a price-weighted index of companies involved in energy storage solutions around the globe. The fund seeks to provide long-term growth opportunities from companies involved in the transition to a low-carbon economy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.