iShares iBonds Oct 2024 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIA) Trading 0.1% Higher – What’s Next?

iShares iBonds Oct 2024 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIA – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.10 and last traded at $25.10. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.08.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.10 and its 200 day moving average is $25.10.
The iShares iBonds Oct 2024 Term TIPS ETF (IBIA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities maturing between January and October 2024. The fund will terminate in October 2024 IBIA was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by BlackRock.
