iShares iBonds Oct 2024 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIA) Trading 0.1% Higher – What’s Next?

iShares iBonds Oct 2024 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIA – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.10 and last traded at $25.10. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.08.

iShares iBonds Oct 2024 Term TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.1%

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.10 and its 200 day moving average is $25.10.

iShares iBonds Oct 2024 Term TIPS ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The iShares iBonds Oct 2024 Term TIPS ETF (IBIA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities maturing between January and October 2024. The fund will terminate in October 2024 IBIA was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Oct 2024 Term TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Oct 2024 Term TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.