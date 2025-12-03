iShares LifePath Target Date 2025 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDA) Stock Price Down 0.3% – Here’s What Happened

iShares LifePath Target Date 2025 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDA – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.60 and last traded at $28.64. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.74.

iShares LifePath Target Date 2025 ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.64.

iShares LifePath Target Date 2025 ETF Company Profile

The iShares LifePath Target Date 2025 ETF USD (ITDA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target date asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in equity, fixed income, and money market ETFs using an asset allocation strategy that shifts exposure as the target retirement date approaches.

Further Reading

