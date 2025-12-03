iShares LifePath Target Date 2045 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDE) Shares Up 0.2% – What’s Next?

iShares LifePath Target Date 2045 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDE – Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.59 and last traded at $36.50. 11,296 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 9,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.42.

iShares LifePath Target Date 2045 ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $49.64 million, a PE ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares LifePath Target Date 2045 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of iShares LifePath Target Date 2045 ETF by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 9,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares LifePath Target Date 2045 ETF by 2,054.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the period.

iShares LifePath Target Date 2045 ETF Company Profile

The iShares LifePath Target Date 2045 ETF USD (ITDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target date asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in equity, fixed income, and money market ETFs using an asset allocation strategy that shifts exposure as the target retirement date approaches.

