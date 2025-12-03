iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF (NASDAQ:ILIT) Trading Down 1.3% – Should You Sell?

iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF (NASDAQ:ILIT – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.87 and last traded at $15.02. Approximately 11,133 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 13,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.22.

The firm has a market cap of $12.02 million, a PE ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF (NASDAQ:ILIT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.81% of iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF

The iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF (ILIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is passively managed, providing exposure to the lithium industry by investing in stocks of lithium miners and compound manufacturers from all around the world.

