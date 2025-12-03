iShares S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (BATS:IVVW) Trading Down 0.1% – Time to Sell?

iShares S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (BATS:IVVW – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $46.6695 and last traded at $46.73. 41,464 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $46.7639.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.40 and a 200 day moving average of $45.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 0.60.
The iShares S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (IVVW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is passively managed, aiming to participate in the price movement of US large-cap stocks, up to a certain cap, while also providing enhanced monthly income through a covered call option writing strategy.
