JE Cleantech (NASDAQ:JCSE) Trading Up 7.1% – Here’s What Happened

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 7.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.23 and last traded at $1.20. 3,090 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 3,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.1201.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of JE Cleantech in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells cleaning systems for various industrial end-use applications in Singapore, Malaysia, and internationally. It provides various cleaning systems and other equipment, including aqueous washing systems, plating and cleaning systems, train cleaning systems, and filtration units, as well as equipment parts and components.

