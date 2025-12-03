Jeffrey Bluestone Sells 5,000 Shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey Bluestone sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total transaction of $625,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,713.60. The trade was a 35.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $123.91 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.57 and a 1-year high of $128.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.02.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.42 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 27.88% and a return on equity of 51.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.050-8.250 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 48.99%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2,837.5% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 7,566.7% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.65.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

