John Allen Gray Purchases 15,000 Shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Stock

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Free Report) Director John Allen Gray purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.66 per share, with a total value of $204,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 36,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,262.60. The trade was a 71.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

John Allen Gray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 1st, John Allen Gray purchased 1,285 shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.85 per share, with a total value of $17,797.25.

On Friday, November 28th, John Allen Gray purchased 5,500 shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.83 per share, with a total value of $76,065.00.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Stock Up 6.1%

SAMG stock opened at $14.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.77. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.23 and a 52-week high of $19.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.34.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Dividend Announcement

Silvercrest Asset Management Group ( NASDAQ:SAMG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.10). Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $31.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.12 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.8%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SAMG shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silvercrest Asset Management Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAMG. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 212,557 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 11,457 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 629.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 184,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after buying an additional 159,555 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 191.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 65,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 42,898 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,014,000. Finally, Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $866,000. 47.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

Further Reading

