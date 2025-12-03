John Kingman Acquires 674 Shares of Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Stock

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Free Report) insider John Kingman purchased 674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 244 per share, with a total value of £1,644.56.

John Kingman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 3rd, John Kingman acquired 679 shares of Legal & General Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 242 per share, for a total transaction of £1,643.18.

Legal & General Group Price Performance

Legal & General Group stock opened at GBX 247.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 239.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 246.69. The stock has a market cap of £13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.31. Legal & General Group Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 206.80 and a 12-month high of GBX 266.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LGEN. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Legal & General Group from GBX 265 to GBX 289 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Legal & General Group to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 290 to GBX 275 in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 200 to GBX 210 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 255 price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 257.25.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments.

