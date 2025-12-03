John Kingman Acquires 674 Shares of Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Stock

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Free Report) insider John Kingman purchased 674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 244 per share, with a total value of £1,644.56.
John Kingman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 3rd, John Kingman acquired 679 shares of Legal & General Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 242 per share, for a total transaction of £1,643.18.
Legal & General Group Price Performance
Legal & General Group stock opened at GBX 247.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 239.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 246.69. The stock has a market cap of £13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.31. Legal & General Group Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 206.80 and a 12-month high of GBX 266.20.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Legal & General Group Company Profile
Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments.
