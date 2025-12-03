Jorge Celaya Sells 15,114 Shares of Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Stock

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) CFO Jorge Celaya sold 15,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $457,047.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 32,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,355.84. The trade was a 31.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jorge Celaya also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 1st, Jorge Celaya sold 2,451 shares of Liquidity Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $73,554.51.

NASDAQ:LQDT opened at $29.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.09. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.67 and a 1-year high of $39.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $901.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 1.13.

Liquidity Services ( NASDAQ:LQDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The business services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $118.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.86 million. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 20.75%. Liquidity Services has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.350 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LQDT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Liquidity Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 166.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Liquidity Services in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in Liquidity Services by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Liquidity Services by 451.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LQDT. Wall Street Zen downgraded Liquidity Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Liquidity Services in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Zacks Research raised shares of Liquidity Services to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Liquidity Services in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liquidity Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

