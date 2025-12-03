JPMorgan Chase & Co. Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Stock

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,175.00 to $1,275.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Susquehanna increased their price target on ASML from $965.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,140.00.

ASML Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of ASML stock opened at $1,108.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $436.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,018.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $856.82. ASML has a 12-month low of $578.51 and a 12-month high of $1,113.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $6.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.27 by $0.14. ASML had a return on equity of 47.74% and a net margin of 27.08%.The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 153.8% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 33 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Binnacle Investments Inc boosted its holdings in ASML by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 34 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

