JPMorgan Chase & Co. Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Nokia (NYSE:NOK) Stock

Nokia (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $7.10 to $8.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Danske raised Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded Nokia from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nokia has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.10.

Nokia Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NOK stock opened at $6.20 on Monday. Nokia has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $8.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $34.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.99 and a 200-day moving average of $5.20.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Nokia had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 8.31%. Nokia’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Nokia will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nokia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,910,000. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its stake in Nokia by 30.0% in the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 73,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 17,044 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nokia by 74.3% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 40,956 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nokia during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Nokia by 131.4% in the third quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 5,910,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,430,000 after buying an additional 3,356,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

About Nokia

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

