Kelly Kramer Sells 2,805 Shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) Director Kelly Kramer sold 2,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.10, for a total transaction of $356,515.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,339 shares in the company, valued at $170,186.90. This trade represents a 67.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of GILD opened at $123.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.57 and a 1-year high of $128.70. The stock has a market cap of $153.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.02.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.42 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 27.88%.Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.050-8.250 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.99%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 48,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 4,252 shares in the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 569,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,189,000 after buying an additional 31,807 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 47.5% during the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 52,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after acquiring an additional 16,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Research Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth about $928,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GILD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $135.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.65.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

