Kelly Kramer Sells 2,805 Shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILDGet Free Report) Director Kelly Kramer sold 2,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.10, for a total transaction of $356,515.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,339 shares in the company, valued at $170,186.90. This trade represents a 67.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of GILD opened at $123.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.57 and a 1-year high of $128.70. The stock has a market cap of $153.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.02.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILDGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.42 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 27.88%.Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.050-8.250 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.99%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 48,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 4,252 shares in the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 569,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,189,000 after buying an additional 31,807 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 47.5% during the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 52,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after acquiring an additional 16,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Research Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth about $928,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GILD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $135.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.65.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

