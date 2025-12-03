Kelly Kramer Sells 2,806 Shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) Director Kelly Kramer sold 2,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.11, for a total transaction of $356,670.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,200.29. The trade was a 67.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $123.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.02. The stock has a market cap of $153.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.32. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.57 and a 1-year high of $128.70.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 27.88%.The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.050-8.250 EPS. Analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 48.99%.

GILD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Dbs Bank raised Gilead Sciences to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.65.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 9,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 408,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,729,000 after buying an additional 14,312 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

