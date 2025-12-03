Kikkoman (OTCMKTS:KIKOY) Stock Price Down 5.3% – Here’s Why

Kikkoman Co. (OTCMKTS:KIKOY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.2650 and last traded at $19.2650. 196 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.35.
Kikkoman Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.26.
About Kikkoman
Kikkoman Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells food products in Japan and internationally. It offers soy sauces, soy sauce soup bases, dipping and marinade sauces, and Del Monte seasonings; soy milk and Del Monte beverages; mirin and wines. The company also manufactures and sells canned fruits, corn products, and tomato ketchup; health foods; and purchases and sells oriental food products, as well as other products.
