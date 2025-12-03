Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Amazon (AMZN) ETF (BATS:AMZP) Shares Up 0.3% – Should You Buy?

Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Amazon (AMZN) ETF (BATS:AMZP – Get Free Report) rose 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.53 and last traded at $28.9850. Approximately 10,793 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 9,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.91.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.98.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.7%.

The Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Amazon (AMZN) ETF (AMZP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Amazon stock (AMZN) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and short-term fixed-income instruments.

