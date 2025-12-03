Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Google (GOOGL) ETF (BATS:GOOP) Trading 53.2% Higher – Still a Buy?

Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Google (GOOGL) ETF (BATS:GOOP – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 53.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.81 and last traded at $39.3620. 2,456 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 6,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.6991.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.46.

The Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Google (GOOGL) ETF (GOOP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Google stock (GOOGL) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and short-term fixed-income instruments.

