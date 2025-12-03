Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Netflix (NFLX) ETF (BATS:NFLP) Stock Price Up 1.6% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Netflix (NFLX) ETF (BATS:NFLP – Get Free Report) traded up 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.34 and last traded at $32.2875. 7,691 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $31.78.

Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Netflix (NFLX) ETF Stock Up 0.3%

The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.35 and a 200 day moving average of $37.31.

Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Netflix (NFLX) ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Netflix (NFLX) ETF (NFLP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Netflix stock (NFLX) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and short-term fixed-income instruments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Netflix (NFLX) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Netflix (NFLX) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.