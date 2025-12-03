Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Seaport Global Securities raised their price target on the stock from $66.00 to $75.00. Seaport Global Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Las Vegas Sands traded as high as $68.89 and last traded at $69.87, with a volume of 22024 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.16.

LVS has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Zacks Research raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.60.

In other news, EVP D. Zachary Hudson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $6,499,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,735 shares in the company, valued at $892,637.65. This represents a 87.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 360,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $22,698,000.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 2,157,545 shares of company stock valued at $130,042,065 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LVS. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 12.8% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,346 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 797.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,400 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 11,907 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter valued at about $529,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,846 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,249,208 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,593,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267,307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.03.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The casino operator reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 73.14%. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.25%.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

