Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Argus Analyst Says

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Argus from $65.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the casino operator’s stock. Argus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 16.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 7th. Macquarie increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.60.

Las Vegas Sands Trading Down 1.5%

NYSE LVS opened at $68.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $46.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.03. Las Vegas Sands has a 12 month low of $30.18 and a 12 month high of $70.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.61 and a 200-day moving average of $52.27.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The casino operator reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 73.14%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP D. Zachary Hudson sold 100,000 shares of Las Vegas Sands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $6,499,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,735 shares in the company, valued at $892,637.65. This trade represents a 87.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Randy Hyzak sold 57,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $3,823,865.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 53,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,555,008.55. The trade was a 51.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 2,157,545 shares of company stock valued at $130,042,065 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,426 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 182.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 672 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 12.5% in the third quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 68,555 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 7,625 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 66.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caerus Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

