Leerink Partners Begins Coverage on Evommune (NYSE:EVMN)

Research analysts at Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of Evommune (NYSE:EVMN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partners’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 98.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EVMN. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Evommune in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Evommune in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Evommune in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Evommune to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Evommune in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.33.

Evommune Stock Performance

Evommune Company Profile

NYSE EVMN opened at $21.16 on Monday. Evommune has a 12-month low of $16.70 and a 12-month high of $24.03.

Evommune is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative therapies that target key drivers of chronic inflammatory diseases, with initial clinical development programs focusing on chronic spontaneous urticaria (“CSU”), atopic dermatitis (“AD”) and ulcerative colitis (“UC”). Chronic inflammation is a significant healthcare problem in the world, substantially impacting patients’ quality of life and leading to life-threatening conditions.

