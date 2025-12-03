Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $121.7692.
A number of research analysts have commented on LEN shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Lennar from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Lennar from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut shares of Lennar from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Lennar Trading Down 0.2%
Shares of LEN stock opened at $129.91 on Wednesday. Lennar has a 12-month low of $98.42 and a 12-month high of $175.65. The company has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The construction company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.01 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 11.09%. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lennar will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current year.
Lennar Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 19.76%.
Lennar Company Profile
Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.
