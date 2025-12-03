Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from GBX 100 to GBX 102. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Lloyds Banking Group traded as high as GBX 97.74 and last traded at GBX 97.20, with a volume of 99073742 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 95.50.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

LLOY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 100 to GBX 110 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 84 to GBX 97 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 105 price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 93 price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 84 target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 98.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LLOY

Insider Activity at Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Performance

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider Charlie Nunn acquired 217,494 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 84 per share, for a total transaction of £182,694.96. Also, insider William Chalmers bought 138,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 84 per share, for a total transaction of £116,527.32. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm has a market cap of £57.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 87.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 82.04.

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported GBX 1 earnings per share for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 16.66%. Sell-side analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 7.3199528 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We are the largest UK retail and commercial financial services provider with over 25 million customers and a presence in nearly every community.

The Group’s main business activities are retail and commercial banking, general insurance and long-term savings, provided through the largest branch network and digital bank in the UK, with well recognised brands including Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland and Scottish Widows.

Our shares are quoted on the London and New York stock exchanges and we are one of the largest companies in the FTSE 100 index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.