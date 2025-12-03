Lucas GC (NASDAQ:LGCL) Trading Up 0.8% – Here’s Why

Lucas GC Limited (NASDAQ:LGCL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.62 and last traded at $2.50. 4,521 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 65,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on LGCL shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Lucas GC in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Lucas GC to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Lucas GC Trading Up 0.8%

The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.61 and a 200-day moving average of $18.05.

Lucas GC (NASDAQ:LGCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.00 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lucas GC stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Lucas GC Limited (NASDAQ:LGCL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

About Lucas GC

Lucas GC Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online agent-centric human capital management services based on platform-as-a-service (PaaS) in the People’s Republic of China. Its Star Career and Columbus platforms enables registered users to receive customized job recommendations and work as talent scouts to source suitable candidates for its corporate customers through their social network, as well as receive trainings and other value-added services.

