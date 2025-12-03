Mark Jordy Acquires 1,076 Shares of Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Stock

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Free Report) insider Mark Jordy acquired 1,076 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 244 per share, with a total value of £2,625.44.
Mark Jordy also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 3rd, Mark Jordy bought 1,050 shares of Legal & General Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 241 per share, with a total value of £2,530.50.
- On Monday, November 3rd, Mark Jordy bought 940 shares of Legal & General Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 241 per share, for a total transaction of £2,265.40.
Legal & General Group Price Performance
Shares of LON:LGEN opened at GBX 247.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 239.53 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.18, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Legal & General Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 206.80 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 266.20.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Legal & General Group Company Profile
Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments.
