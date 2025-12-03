Mark Jordy Acquires 1,076 Shares of Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Stock

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Free Report) insider Mark Jordy acquired 1,076 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 244 per share, with a total value of £2,625.44.

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

Mark Jordy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 3rd, Mark Jordy bought 1,050 shares of Legal & General Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 241 per share, with a total value of £2,530.50.

On Monday, November 3rd, Mark Jordy bought 940 shares of Legal & General Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 241 per share, for a total transaction of £2,265.40.

Legal & General Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:LGEN opened at GBX 247.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 239.53 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.18, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Legal & General Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 206.80 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 266.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on LGEN. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 255 target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 265 to GBX 289 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Legal & General Group to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 290 to GBX 275 in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Legal & General Group from GBX 200 to GBX 210 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 257.25.

Get Our Latest Report on Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.