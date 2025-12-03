Mark Miller Buys 5,000 Shares of Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Stock

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Miller bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.34 per share, with a total value of $361,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,531,900. The trade was a 16.67% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

GSHD stock opened at $75.97 on Wednesday. Goosehead Insurance has a 12 month low of $64.40 and a 12 month high of $127.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.21 and its 200 day moving average is $86.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 67.23, a P/E/G ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.52.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $90.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.25 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 34.60% and a net margin of 8.55%.Goosehead Insurance’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSHD. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 40,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,820,000 after buying an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 56.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 102,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,090,000 after purchasing an additional 37,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 13.0% during the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $110.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $79.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $130.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $101.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.20.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

