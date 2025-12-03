Mary Hogan Preusse Sells 4,166 Shares of Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Stock

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLRGet Free Report) Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 4,166 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.42, for a total transaction of $655,811.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 0.2%

DLR opened at $156.67 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $168.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.95 and a 12 month high of $194.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.11.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLRGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 126.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital set a $205.00 price objective on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Monday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. South Plains Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 280.5% in the 2nd quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Further Reading

