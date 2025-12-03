Mary Hogan Preusse Sells 4,166 Shares of Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Stock

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 4,166 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.42, for a total transaction of $655,811.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 0.2%

DLR opened at $156.67 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $168.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.95 and a 12 month high of $194.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.11.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 126.10%.

DLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital set a $205.00 price objective on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Monday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. South Plains Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 280.5% in the 2nd quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Further Reading

