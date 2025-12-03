Massimo Group (NASDAQ:MAMO) Stock Price Down 3% – Time to Sell?

Massimo Group (NASDAQ:MAMO – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.93 and last traded at $4.25. Approximately 85,327 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 90,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.38.

Get Massimo Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Massimo Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Massimo Group

Massimo Group Trading Down 3.0%

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.97 million, a PE ratio of -212.39 and a beta of -0.56.

Massimo Group (NASDAQ:MAMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.99 million for the quarter. Massimo Group had a negative return on equity of 3.96% and a negative net margin of 1.17%.

Institutional Trading of Massimo Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Massimo Group stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Massimo Group (NASDAQ:MAMO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 37,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Massimo Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Massimo Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Massimo Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacturing and sale of utility terrain vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, and pontoon and tritoon boats. The company also offers motorcycles, scooters, golf carts, and go karts and balance bikes, as well as snow equipment. In addition, it provides accessories, including EV chargers, electric coolers, power stations, and portable solar panels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Massimo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Massimo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.